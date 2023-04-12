Strs Ohio Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.