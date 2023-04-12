Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $65.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,229 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

