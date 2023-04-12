Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.57 and traded as high as C$10.88. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 245,671 shares.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

