Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Syneos Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

