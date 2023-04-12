Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

