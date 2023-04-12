TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.31. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 8,050 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.