TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Paul B. Prager Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 182.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TeraWulf Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

