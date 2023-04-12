Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.33). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 267.70 ($3.32), with a volume of 10,647,730 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.81).
Tesco Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,230.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.75.
Insider Activity at Tesco
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.