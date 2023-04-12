Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.33). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 267.70 ($3.32), with a volume of 10,647,730 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.81).

Tesco Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,230.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.75.

Insider Activity at Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

In other news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,439.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

