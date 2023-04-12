Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.24

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $24.77. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 51,630 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,483,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 59.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.