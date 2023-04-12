The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

