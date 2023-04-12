The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,887.99

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,887.99 ($48.15) and traded as high as GBX 4,223 ($52.30). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,188 ($51.86), with a volume of 141,470 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($58.82) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,430.50 ($54.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.91, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,887.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.86) per share. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,177.03%.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($55.38), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($761,486.07). 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

