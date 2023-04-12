The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

CG stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

