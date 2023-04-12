The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.75

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.75 and traded as low as $42.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1,192 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

