The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.75

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.75 and traded as low as $42.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 3,033.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

