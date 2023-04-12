The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

