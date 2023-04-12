The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

