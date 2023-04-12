Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.