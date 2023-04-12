TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 646.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $738.82 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $733.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $195,711,296. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

