Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

