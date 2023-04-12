Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

