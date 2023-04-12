Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $357.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.08. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.