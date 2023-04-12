UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 57,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.