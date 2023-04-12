Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $930.33

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 930.33 ($11.52) and traded as high as GBX 993 ($12.30). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 964 ($11.94), with a volume of 909,967 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.54).

Unite Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 961.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 930.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Unite Group Increases Dividend

Unite Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

