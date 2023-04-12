United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

