United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Michael Irizarry Sells 18,826 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USM opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

