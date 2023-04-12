Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

