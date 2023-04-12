Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1,332,523 shares trading hands.

Uranium Participation Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.11.

About Uranium Participation



Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Further Reading

