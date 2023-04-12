Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

