Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

