Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

