Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.