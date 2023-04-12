Verde Capital Management Buys 3,624 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

