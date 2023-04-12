Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,936 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
VCEL opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.76.
VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
