Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 16,827 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,923,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

