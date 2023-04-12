Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 16,827 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,923,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.