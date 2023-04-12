Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 15,513 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,588.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -385.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.