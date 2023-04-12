Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 3,734 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

