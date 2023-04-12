Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 3,734 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

