Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,307,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
