Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Purchases 5,925 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $13,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Philip Liang acquired 3,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang bought 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang acquired 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang bought 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang bought 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang purchased 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 7.7 %
RBOT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.