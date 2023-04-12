Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Purchases 5,925 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $13,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Philip Liang acquired 3,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang bought 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang acquired 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang bought 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang bought 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang purchased 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 7.7 %

RBOT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.