VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.