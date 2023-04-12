WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of WD-40 worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

