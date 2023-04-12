Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $8,560,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

