Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3,762.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

