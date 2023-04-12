Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 718.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.32, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

