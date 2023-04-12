Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 35,138 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
