Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 35,138 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

