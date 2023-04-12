WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of WEX worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 104.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

