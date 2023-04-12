Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.