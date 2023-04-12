WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

