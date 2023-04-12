WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $883.34

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.34 ($10.94) and traded as high as GBX 948.40 ($11.74). WPP shares last traded at GBX 931.20 ($11.53), with a volume of 1,650,400 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.39) to GBX 1,158 ($14.34) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($14.00).

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 980.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 883.34.

WPP Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at WPP

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,393.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,788,182.60). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

