Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $566.73

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.73 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.47). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.63), with a volume of 26,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £102.85 million, a P/E ratio of 564.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,098.77%.

In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,840.94). In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.58), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($45,859.99). Also, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,840.94). 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

